AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stock Position Raised by Successful Portfolios LLC

Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,504 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the second quarter worth $301,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in AT&T by 31.5% during the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 8,831 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in AT&T during the first quarter valued at $868,000. Baker Boyer National Bank acquired a new position in AT&T during the second quarter valued at $832,000. Finally, Advisory Resource Group raised its position in AT&T by 2.5% during the second quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 43,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. 53.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AT&T Stock Down 0.8 %
T stock opened at $16.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.24. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.64.
AT&T Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -72.08%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages recently issued reports on T. Citigroup increased their price objective on AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.68.
AT&T Company Profile
AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.
