AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,393 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 47,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 31,771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. now owns 17,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in AT&T by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 74,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 98,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Scotiabank raised shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.68.

AT&T Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:T traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,328,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,608,930. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.69. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.25 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a positive return on equity of 16.26%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.72%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently -72.08%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

