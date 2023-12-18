Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Sells 1,361 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 8.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,361 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 7,452,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,441,000 after purchasing an additional 264,847 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 214.6% during the third quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 14,629 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 79.9% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 83,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,008,000 after buying an additional 37,003 shares in the last quarter. Navalign LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 10.0% during the third quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 5,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.84. 430,473 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,983,164. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.83 and its 200 day moving average is $49.31. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.14 and a 52 week high of $51.11.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

