Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Sells 1,206 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. cut its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,216 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,206 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA grew its stake in AT&T by 2,188.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 2,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in AT&T by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
T has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.68.
AT&T Stock Performance
Shares of T stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.53. The company had a trading volume of 3,840,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,588,348. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.77 and a 200-day moving average of $15.24. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $20.50.
AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.25 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 16.26% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
AT&T Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.72%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently -72.08%.
About AT&T
AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.
