Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Purchases 76 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,723 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service comprises 1.5% of Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $13,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 885.9% during the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 76,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,861,000 after purchasing an additional 68,376 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 4,499 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 18,695 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,747 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 5,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 4,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $177.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.91.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.3 %

United Parcel Service stock opened at $163.43 on Monday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.68 and a 1-year high of $197.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.01.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 43.46%. The business had revenue of $21.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.99 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 65.59%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

