Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Ardmore Shipping Stock Performance

Shares of ASC stock opened at $14.25 on Thursday. Ardmore Shipping has a one year low of $11.59 and a one year high of $19.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $607.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.56.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The shipping company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06. Ardmore Shipping had a net margin of 33.43% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The company had revenue of $56.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.94 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ardmore Shipping will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Ardmore Shipping Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. Ardmore Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.93%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 71.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 242,567 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after purchasing an additional 101,152 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 17.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,628 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 2,712 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the 3rd quarter worth $353,000. Tejara Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the 3rd quarter worth $1,171,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 289.8% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 78,319 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 58,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.45% of the company’s stock.

About Ardmore Shipping

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of March 15, 2023, the company operated a fleet of 22 owned vessels including 21 Eco-design and 1 Eco-mod vessel, and five chartered-in vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

