Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on APLE shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Friday, December 8th.

APLE stock opened at $17.14 on Monday. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 52-week low of $13.66 and a 52-week high of $18.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is 137.14%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 255.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 328.2% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

