APi Group (NYSE:APG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $33.60

APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $33.60 and last traded at $33.53, with a volume of 37918 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.32.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on APG shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of APi Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of APi Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.39.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. APi Group had a return on equity of 19.11% and a net margin of 2.18%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that APi Group Co. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James E. Lillie sold 166,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total transaction of $4,548,315.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,057,632 shares in the company, valued at $110,732,777.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its stake in APi Group by 41.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in APi Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in APi Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 52,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of APi Group by 3.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of APi Group by 9.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, the Asian-Pacific, and other countries. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, and inspection and service of these integrated systems.

