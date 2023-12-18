Analyzing Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) and Sagicor Financial (OTCMKTS:SGCFF)

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) and Sagicor Financial (OTCMKTS:SGCFF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Lincoln National and Sagicor Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lincoln National 3.23% 21.62% 0.26% Sagicor Financial N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Lincoln National and Sagicor Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lincoln National 2 7 1 0 1.90 Sagicor Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Lincoln National presently has a consensus price target of $25.67, suggesting a potential downside of 7.74%. Given Lincoln National’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lincoln National is more favorable than Sagicor Financial.

This table compares Lincoln National and Sagicor Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lincoln National $18.78 billion 0.25 -$2.24 billion $2.37 11.74 Sagicor Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sagicor Financial has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lincoln National.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.9% of Lincoln National shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Lincoln National shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Lincoln National beats Sagicor Financial on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The company's Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, such as single and survivorship versions of universal life insurance; variable universal life insurance; indexed universal life insurance products; and critical illness and long-term care riders. Its Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities. The company's Group Protection segment offers group non-medical insurance products including short and long-term disability, statutory disability and paid family medical leave administration, and absence management services, term life, dental, vision and accident, and critical illness benefits and services to the employer marketplace through various forms of employee-paid and employer-paid plans. Its Retirement Plan Services segment provides employers with retirement plan products and services primarily in the defined contribution retirement plan marketplace; individual and group variable annuities, group fixed annuities, and mutual fund-based programs; and a range of plan services, including plan recordkeeping, compliance testing, participant education, and trust and custodial services. The company distributes its products through consultants, brokers, planners, agents, financial advisors, third-party administrators, and other intermediaries. Lincoln National Corporation was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania.

About Sagicor Financial

Sagicor Financial Company Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related financial services in Jamaica, Barbados, Trinidad, Tobago, other Caribbean region, and the United States. It operates through three segments: Sagicor Jamaica, Sagicor Life, and Sagicor Life USA. The company offers life and health insurance products; employee benefits, including group health and group life benefits; and annuities, asset management, and property and casualty insurance. It also provides banking products and services, such as deposits, savings products, secured loans, mortgage, debit and credit cards, and remittance services. In addition, the company offers pension administration services; and commercial banking services, including lending, accepting deposits, and foreign exchange sales and purchases, as well as payments solutions, inclusive of point-of-sale devices, payment gateway services, and corporate secretarial services. Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. was founded in 1840 and is headquartered in St. Michael, Barbados.

