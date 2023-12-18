Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Bought by Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 8.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,048 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Altria Group in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Altria Group in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 56.7% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of MO stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $42.10. 1,380,009 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,016,621. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.66. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.06 and a 12-month high of $51.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.20.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 35.58% and a negative return on equity of 237.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 79.84%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert Matthews Davis purchased 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.50 per share, with a total value of $48,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,473 shares in the company, valued at $343,156.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MO has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.53.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

