Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Sells 912 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 912 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $4,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 112,256.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,434,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,927,000 after purchasing an additional 45,394,219 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,076,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,007,000 after acquiring an additional 13,553,949 shares during the last quarter. Rebalance LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 3,584,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,313,000 after acquiring an additional 601,199 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,769,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,158,000 after acquiring an additional 345,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strid Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 2,452,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,235,000 after acquiring an additional 6,933 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHB traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $55.10. 264,996 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 812,238. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $43.89 and a twelve month high of $55.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.39 and a 200 day moving average of $51.45. The stock has a market cap of $24.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

