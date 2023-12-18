Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,377 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,710 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 445.5% during the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in Oracle during the first quarter worth $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in Oracle by 48.1% during the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its position in Oracle by 1,481.5% during the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 427 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Oracle stock traded up $1.74 on Monday, hitting $105.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,917,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,182,496. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $79.43 and a 52-week high of $127.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.55. The company has a market capitalization of $288.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.05.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Oracle had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 703.26%. The firm had revenue of $12.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.20%.

In other news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total transaction of $260,330.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,257,427.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $121.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Oracle from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Oracle from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.14.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

