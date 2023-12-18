Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,348 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,161 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,348 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the second quarter worth about $345,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1,217.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 10,094,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $173,820,000 after purchasing an additional 9,327,755 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.3% in the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 197,209 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,396,000 after buying an additional 4,374 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 10.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 24,291 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,092,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $18,807,000 after acquiring an additional 474,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMI traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.63. The stock had a trading volume of 3,402,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,153,003. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.07. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.89 and a 1-year high of $19.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $39.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.97.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 15.54%. The business’s revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 102.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Denise R. Mathews sold 30,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $526,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 79,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,258.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total transaction of $881,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 309,069 shares in the company, valued at $5,448,886.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Denise R. Mathews sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $526,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 79,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,390,258.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KMI shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. US Capital Advisors upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.57.

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Read More

