Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 11.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 469,634 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,114 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for 1.2% of Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $7,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of T. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA boosted its stake in AT&T by 2,188.0% in the second quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 2,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 60.0% in the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.68.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of AT&T stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $16.49. 8,056,202 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,603,695. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $20.50.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.25 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a positive return on equity of 16.26%. AT&T’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is -72.08%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

