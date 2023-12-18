Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Has $904,000 Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $39,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

VUG traded up $1.29 on Monday, hitting $309.20. 271,009 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 930,075. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $207.94 and a 52 week high of $310.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $287.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $283.35.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.