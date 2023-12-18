Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Allied Healthcare Products Price Performance

Shares of AHPI stock opened at $0.00 on Thursday. Allied Healthcare Products has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $3.46. The stock has a market cap of $16,052.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of -2.39.

Get Allied Healthcare Products alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allied Healthcare Products

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Allied Healthcare Products stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI – Free Report) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.56% of Allied Healthcare Products worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.15% of the company’s stock.

Allied Healthcare Products Company Profile

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc engages in manufacturing respiratory products used in the health care industry in hospitals and alternate site settings, including sub-acute care facilities, home health care and emergency medical care. Its product line includes respiratory care products, medical gas equipment, and emergency medical products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Healthcare Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Healthcare Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.