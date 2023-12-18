Alera Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 102.3% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 132.1% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 173.9% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1,540.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of APD stock traded up $1.50 on Monday, reaching $272.36. 165,671 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 970,821. The company has a market cap of $60.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $274.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $285.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.33. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $251.63 and a 1 year high of $320.90.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 17.02%. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 67.83%.

In other news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi bought 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $264.42 per share, for a total transaction of $2,908,620.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 670,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,339,354.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $317.42.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

