Alera Investment Advisors LLC Sells 698 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 698 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 227.4% in the third quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC now owns 89,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,011,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 6,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 31.6% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 26,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,506,000 after purchasing an additional 6,420 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $1.96 on Monday, reaching $435.05. 736,964 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,035,168. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $406.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $406.02. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $344.34 and a 12 month high of $435.37. The firm has a market cap of $348.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.