Alera Investment Advisors LLC Sells 351 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 351 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in CME Group by 11.6% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 7,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CME has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of CME Group from $247.00 to $244.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on CME Group from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CME Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.00.

Insider Activity

In other CME Group news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 5,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total transaction of $1,203,017.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,512,739.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 5,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total value of $1,203,017.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,512,739.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.33, for a total value of $64,899.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,347,461.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,489 shares of company stock valued at $4,697,527 in the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CME Group Stock Up 1.1 %

CME traded up $2.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $208.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,597,215. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.54 and a 1 year high of $223.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $214.48 and its 200-day moving average is $201.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 57.03%. As a group, research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a $5.25 dividend. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $4.50. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 52.51%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

