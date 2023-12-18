Alera Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,676 shares during the quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.30% of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 22.6% in the third quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 16,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 113.4% in the 2nd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 31,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 16,619 shares in the last quarter. WorthPointe LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. WorthPointe LLC now owns 55,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 145,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after purchasing an additional 10,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 130,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,426,000 after purchasing an additional 19,498 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJUL traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.76. 1,284 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,807. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.90. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July has a fifty-two week low of $23.61 and a fifty-two week high of $26.90. The company has a market capitalization of $186.52 million, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.45.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (IJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. IJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

