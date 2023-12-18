Alera Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 60.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25,197 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.3% of Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $107.76. 773,033 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,535,785. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.78 and a 1 year high of $108.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.10 and its 200 day moving average is $105.04.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

