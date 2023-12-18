Alera Investment Advisors LLC Has $442,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 83.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,060 shares during the quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,678,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,253,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWO traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $248.18. The stock had a trading volume of 70,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,864. The company’s fifty day moving average is $221.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.05. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $203.42 and a 52 week high of $255.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

