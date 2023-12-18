Alera Investment Advisors LLC Has $202,000 Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN – Free Report) by 19.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,537 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 61.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 123,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 47,207 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June during the second quarter worth approximately $635,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June during the second quarter worth approximately $747,000. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 149.6% during the second quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 44,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 26,695 shares during the period.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - June alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June Price Performance

Shares of PJUN remained flat at $33.17 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 764,167 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $623.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.78.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (PJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - June Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - June and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.