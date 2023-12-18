Alera Investment Advisors LLC Has $120.36 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 131.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 792,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 450,352 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises approximately 19.8% of Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Alera Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.25% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $120,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 565.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000.

NYSEARCA IWD traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $164.43. 434,030 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,022,410. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $143.34 and a 1 year high of $165.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.73.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

