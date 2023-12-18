Alera Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 18.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,738 shares during the quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 103,894.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345,518,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,514,868,000 after buying an additional 345,185,954 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 17,904.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,113,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,871,000 after buying an additional 4,090,382 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,762,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,011,000 after buying an additional 1,898,342 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $45,090,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,118,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCZ stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $60.76. 109,999 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,043,374. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.05. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $52.21 and a 12-month high of $62.47. The stock has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

