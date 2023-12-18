AI Transportation Acquisition Corp’s (NASDAQ:AITRU) Quiet Period Will End Tomorrow

AI Transportation Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:AITRU – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to expire on Tuesday, December 19th. AI Transportation Acquisition had issued 6,000,000 shares in its IPO on November 9th. The total size of the offering was $60,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During AI Transportation Acquisition’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of AI Transportation Acquisition stock opened at $10.20 on Monday. AI Transportation Acquisition has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $10.21.

