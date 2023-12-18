Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Sells 5,083 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,083 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 1.4% of Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $5,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ballast Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 26,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Channel Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 68,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

SPYG opened at $64.29 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $49.54 and a 12-month high of $64.84. The stock has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.32 and a 200-day moving average of $60.97.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

