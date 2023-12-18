Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Buys 82,181 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 984.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,181 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $8,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 169.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,408,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,681,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771,545 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,650,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,102,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,338,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,801,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,810,000 after purchasing an additional 376,970 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU opened at $104.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $83.08 and a 12-month high of $104.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.14.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a $0.3992 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

