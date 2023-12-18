Affiance Financial LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Affiance Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the quarter. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $82.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 469,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063,056. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.41. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $53.82 and a one year high of $82.64. The stock has a market cap of $21.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.