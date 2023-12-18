AE Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,001,626 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,059 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.19% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $53,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Family Management Corp purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

JEPI stock remained flat at $55.05 during trading on Monday. 1,360,827 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,327,463. The stock has a market cap of $28.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $51.38 and a 52-week high of $55.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.84 and its 200 day moving average is $54.50.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

