AE Wealth Management LLC Has $70.67 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Posted by on Dec 18th, 2023

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSTFree Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,408,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,464 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF worth $70,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,269,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,801,000 after purchasing an additional 8,540,248 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 129.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,073,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,758,000 after purchasing an additional 10,751,662 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $940,239,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,336,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,754,000 after purchasing an additional 565,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,438,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504,882 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:JPST traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,964,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,574,512. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.93 and a 1-year high of $50.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.12.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

