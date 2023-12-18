AE Wealth Management LLC Has $58.50 Million Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 570,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 43,089 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.19% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $58,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 132,338.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,393,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,096,748,000 after buying an additional 10,385,897 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 28.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,841,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,922,210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,914,135 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 713.7% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,264,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $351,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863,210 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $1,237,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 73.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,756,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $162,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,718 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $107.80. 1,953,489 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,539,492. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.78 and a twelve month high of $108.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $104.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.04.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

