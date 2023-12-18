AE Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 12.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 518,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,607 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 0.7% of AE Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $110,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quaker Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22.6% in the second quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $365,000. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 169,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $236.29. 1,348,264 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,048,638. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $219.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.44. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $187.38 and a fifty-two week high of $236.58. The firm has a market cap of $333.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

