AE Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 697,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,693 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $65,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJR. Clearstead Trust LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 56.2% during the second quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 80.0% during the second quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 62.0% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $106.33. 1,415,876 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,137,137. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $87.32 and a 52-week high of $108.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.48.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.