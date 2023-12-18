AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 803 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 352,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $60,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 99,414.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,805,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,243,861,000 after purchasing an additional 23,781,884 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,340,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $978,543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333,468 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $515,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032,521 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,021,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $538,562,000 after acquiring an additional 193,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,628,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $290,592,000 after acquiring an additional 98,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $0.45 on Monday, hitting $187.45. 1,837,815 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,339,698. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $183.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.34. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $165.99 and a one year high of $192.40.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

