AE Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,285,184 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 499,533 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up 2.2% of AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $366,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPLG. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $39,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $46,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $55.50. 1,267,648 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,993,035. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.07 and a fifty-two week high of $55.72.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

