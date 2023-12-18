Adviser Investments LLC Sells 8,087 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Adviser Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 143,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,087 shares during the quarter. Adviser Investments LLC owned 0.10% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF worth $13,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 8,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 7,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period.

IUSG stock opened at $103.53 on Monday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.72 and a fifty-two week high of $103.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.52. The company has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a $0.3496 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

