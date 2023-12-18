Adviser Investments LLC Raises Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Adviser Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,239 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the quarter. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $6,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 76.5% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the second quarter worth about $42,000. 78.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $1,139.14 on Monday. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $540.91 and a twelve month high of $1,149.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $926.79 and its 200 day moving average is $882.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $470.17 billion, a PE ratio of 34.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 73.43%. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.75 EPS. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 41.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be issued a $5.25 dividend. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 55.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AVGO. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,010.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $995.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Summit Insights raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $944.67.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

