Adviser Investments LLC Has $430.25 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Adviser Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,841,064 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 263,564 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 9.4% of Adviser Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Adviser Investments LLC owned about 0.40% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $430,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $46.70 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.48 and a 12-month high of $47.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.27. The company has a market capitalization of $114.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

