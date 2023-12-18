Adviser Investments LLC Grows Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Adviser Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,474 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $9,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mendel Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 540 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. now owns 369 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 842 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 132 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total transaction of $10,031,481.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 435,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,802,577.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BLK shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America dropped their price target on BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $771.54.

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of BLK opened at $807.95 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $596.18 and a one year high of $819.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $685.28 and its 200-day moving average is $689.95.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.34 by $2.57. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 30.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.85 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.10%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

