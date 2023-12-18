Adviser Investments LLC Buys 11,680 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Adviser Investments LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 566,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,680 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for 1.3% of Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Adviser Investments LLC owned 0.18% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $58,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,560,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 69,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,082,000 after buying an additional 26,023 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 156,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,096,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 8,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $108.01 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.04. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.78 and a fifty-two week high of $108.66.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.