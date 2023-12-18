Adobe Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 43,064 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 13% compared to the typical daily volume of 38,127 call options.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $590.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $630.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $519.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $613.11.
View Our Latest Analysis on Adobe
Insider Transactions at Adobe
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adobe
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 314.3% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. 80.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Adobe Trading Up 1.7 %
Adobe stock traded up $10.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $594.87. The company had a trading volume of 2,851,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,128,559. The firm has a market cap of $270.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.34. Adobe has a 1 year low of $318.60 and a 1 year high of $633.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $579.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $535.04.
Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 14.34 earnings per share for the current year.
About Adobe
Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Adobe
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Roblox isn’t dead, but the metaverse is
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Darden Restaurants and the slow grind of success
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: Viper winds up as oil prices sink
Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.