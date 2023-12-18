Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Rating Increased to Overweight at Barclays

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

ADBE has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. KGI Securities raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $730.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $615.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $613.11.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $10.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $594.85. 2,756,748 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,128,559. The stock has a market cap of $270.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.43, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $579.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $535.04. Adobe has a 1-year low of $318.60 and a 1-year high of $633.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Adobe will post 14.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total value of $1,083,880.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,686,420.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total value of $1,083,880.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,686,420.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total transaction of $53,105.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,144.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,203 shares of company stock valued at $1,198,879. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Adobe by 0.9% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 7,886 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,021,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.1% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 559 shares of the software company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Dagco Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 67.9% in the third quarter. Dagco Inc. now owns 4,955 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the third quarter worth approximately $38,242,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 174.1% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 159 shares of the software company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. 80.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

