Adams Asset Advisors LLC Has $12.35 Million Stake in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Adams Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,854 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,659 shares during the period. HF Sinclair makes up approximately 1.7% of Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $12,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DINO. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $368,000. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in HF Sinclair during the third quarter valued at $233,000. Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in HF Sinclair by 1.0% during the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 21,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in HF Sinclair by 12.8% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 48,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,466 shares during the period. Finally, Stadium Capital Management LLC bought a new position in HF Sinclair during the second quarter valued at $1,313,000. 89.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DINO opened at $56.92 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.68. HF Sinclair Co. has a twelve month low of $37.12 and a twelve month high of $62.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.32.

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.41. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.18 billion. Research analysts forecast that HF Sinclair Co. will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.57%.

DINO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on HF Sinclair from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Mizuho cut their price target on HF Sinclair from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on HF Sinclair from $68.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on HF Sinclair from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on HF Sinclair from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HF Sinclair presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.09.

In other HF Sinclair news, Director Franklin Myers bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.79 per share, with a total value of $273,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 127,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,991,916.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other HF Sinclair news, EVP Vaishali S. Bhatia sold 18,465 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total transaction of $1,001,541.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,816,357.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Franklin Myers acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.79 per share, for a total transaction of $273,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 127,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,991,916.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,108 shares of company stock valued at $1,424,221. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

