Acropolis Investment Management LLC Has $1.68 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares during the quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF worth $1,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp grew its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:DFCF opened at $42.42 on Monday. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $39.48 and a twelve month high of $43.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.11.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

