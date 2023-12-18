Acropolis Investment Management LLC Acquires 121 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,749 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of ACN opened at $346.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $217.58 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $319.24 and a 200 day moving average of $315.57. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $242.80 and a 52-week high of $346.96.

Accenture Increases Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 10.72%. Accenture’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.91%.

Accenture announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 28th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ACN shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $333.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler Companies cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.84.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.68, for a total transaction of $2,832,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,830 shares in the company, valued at $8,442,864.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,083 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $324,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 35,526 shares in the company, valued at $10,657,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.68, for a total value of $2,832,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,442,864.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,334 shares of company stock worth $10,939,027. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

