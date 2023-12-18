Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Acorda Therapeutics Stock Up 8.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ ACOR opened at $14.80 on Thursday. Acorda Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.98 and a 12-month high of $24.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The company has a market cap of $18.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.37.
Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($7.16) EPS for the quarter. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 21.45% and a negative net margin of 14.35%. The business had revenue of $27.72 million for the quarter.
Acorda Therapeutics Company Profile
Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in adults with multiple sclerosis; and Inbrija, an inhaled levodopa for intermittent treatment of OFF periods in people with Parkinson's disease treated with a carbidopa/levodopa regimen.
