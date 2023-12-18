Abacus Planning Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,263 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 467 shares during the quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 852.1% during the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the third quarter worth $33,000. 82.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CMCSA. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Scotiabank cut shares of Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.87.

Comcast Price Performance

Comcast stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $44.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,030,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,861,229. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.78 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.13%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Featured Articles

