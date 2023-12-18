1,139 Shares in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Acquired by Trinity Legacy Partners LLC

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,139 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In related news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total transaction of $258,927.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,501,850.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Union Pacific news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total transaction of $258,927.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,501,850.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $222.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,532. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UNP shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $223.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $254.00 to $236.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.96.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on UNP

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE UNP traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $242.83. The stock had a trading volume of 193,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,812,576. The company has a market capitalization of $148.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.10. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $183.69 and a 1-year high of $245.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $217.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.54.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 49.14% and a net margin of 26.37%. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.19 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 49.90%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.