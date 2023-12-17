WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

WidePoint Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:WYY opened at $1.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.29. WidePoint has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $2.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.86.

Get WidePoint alerts:

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. WidePoint had a negative net margin of 11.48% and a negative return on equity of 69.76%. The firm had revenue of $25.73 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of WidePoint

About WidePoint

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WYY. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of WidePoint during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of WidePoint by 121.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 7,437 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of WidePoint during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in WidePoint during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, EA Series Trust purchased a new position in WidePoint during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 10.51% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. The company offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WidePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WidePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.