WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
WidePoint Stock Down 2.1 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:WYY opened at $1.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.29. WidePoint has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $2.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.86.
WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. WidePoint had a negative net margin of 11.48% and a negative return on equity of 69.76%. The firm had revenue of $25.73 million for the quarter.
WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. The company offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.
